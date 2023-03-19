The Consultative Council of Kampung Jerudong A & B, Warisan Kedayan Jerudong Association and Serbaguna Buhur Association Cooperative, KSPB, organised a Reading of Tahlil and Doa Arwah for the village. It was held on 19th March afternoon, at Jerudong Primary School.

Present was Awang Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, Brunei Muara District Officer. Also held was presentation of donations to more than 60 underprivileged individuals in Kampung Jerudong. The donations is hoped to alleviate their burden especially for the upcoming Ramadhan.

Source: Radio Television Brunei