Reading Of Surah Yasin and Tahlil Ceremony

In conjunction with its 69th anniversary, the Prisons Department, yesterday morning, held a reading of Surah Yassin and tahlil ceremony for Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul Azim.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Minister of Home Affairs. The ceremony took place at the Royal Mausoleum.

Source: Radio Television Brunei