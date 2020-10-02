The Bandar Seri Begawan municipal Department, Ministry of Home Affairs held a reading of the Surah Yassin and Tahlil for Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien and Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit at the Royal Mausoleum. The ceremony was held in conjunction with the 50th Anniversary of the Name Change from Bandar Brunei to Bandar Seri Begawan.

Present was Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Dr. Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs. The ceremony began with the reading of surah Al-Fatihah followed by a reading of surah yassin and tahlil led by Awang Mohammad Adham bin Hashim, Mosque Affairs Officer at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Mosque in Kampung Rimba Gadong. Also present were Permanent Secretaries, Deputy Permanent Secretaries and members of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei