TIBA Association Petrol Station Cooperative, KOTIBA, yesterday afternoon held a Reading of Surah Yasin and Tahlil ceremony for the departed members of the cooperative at Kampung Tanah Jambu Mosque in Jalan Muara.

The ceremony began with a recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah followed by the reading of Surah Yassin and Doa Tahlil led by Awang Muhammad Saifullah bin Rosli, Imam of the mosque.

This was followed by a presentation of donations by Awang Haji Umar bin Haji Mohd Tahir, Chairman of KOTIBA’s Board of Directors to 52 orphans from Kampung Tanah Jambu Salar, Kampung Salambigar, Kampung Sungai Hanching and Sungai Tilong/Manggis.

Source: Radio Television Brunei