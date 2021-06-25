The Royal Brunei Air Force held the Reading of Surah Yasin and Tahlil yesterday morning for Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim. The ceremony was held at the Royal Mausoleum in conjunction with the Royal Brunei Air Force’s 55th Anniversary celebration.

The delegation was led by Brigadier General Udara Dato Seri Pahlawan Mohammad Sharif bin Dato Paduka Haji Ibrahim, Commander of the Royal Brunei Air Force. Also present were Royal Brunei Air Force Executive Committee members, senior officers and Royal Brunei Air Force personnel.

Source: Radio Television Brunei