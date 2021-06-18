​The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports held the reading of Surah Yasin, Tahlil and Doa Arwah yesterday afternoon for the late parents and son of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien; Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim. Held in conjunction with the Youth Development Centre’s Silver Jubilee celebration, the function took place at the Royal Mausoleum.

The delegation was led by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The reading of Surah Yasin and Tahlil was led by the Imam of the Duli Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Mosque. The Youth Development Centre celebrated its 25th anniversary on the 2nd of June 2021.

Source: Radio Television Brunei