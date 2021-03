The Reading of Surah Yasin and Doa Khas in conjunction with Nisfu Sya'ban 1442 Hijrah/2021 or the middle of the month of Sya'ban will be held on the 15th of Sya'ban 1442 Hijrah, the 28th of March 2021 at all mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide. The main focus of the event is at the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital from 6:00 in the afternoon. Members of the public are welcome to attend the ceremony.

Source: Radio Television Brunei