The Kampung Danau Mosque Youth Group held the first virtual Reading of Surah Yasin and Doa to Seek Protection from COVID-19.

Among those joining the event was Awang Haji Amir Hisham bin Haji Masri, Acting Director of Mosque Affairs. The ceremony aimed to educate the youth to do more religious activities aside from instilling noble values. The virtual event included a talk titled ‘Youth Loves Rasulullah’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei