​The Reading of Surah Yaasin and 100 Days Tahlil Ceremony for Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah was also held at all mosques, suraus and religious halls in the country.

In Belait District, the ceremony was held at Muhammad Jamalul Alam Mosque in Kuala Belait. It was attended by Awang Ramlee bin Haji Jamuddin, Belait District Officer and Members of the Legislative Council.

A similar ceremony in Tutong District took place at Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque in Tutong Town. In attendance was Awang Ajmin bin Haji Meludin, Acting Tutong District Officer. Also present were Members of the Legislative Council.

In Temburong District, the ceremony was held at Utama Mohammad Salleh Mosque in Bangar Town. It was attended by Pengiran Muhammad Ameer Mubaarak bin Pengiran Haji Hashim, Acting Temburong District Officer and Members of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei