The country’s people and residents share the grief of the Royal Family on the recent passing of Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘ Azim ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah. Brunei Darussalam’s citizens and residents also attended and offered supplications at the Reading of Surah Yaasin and 100 Days Tahlil Ceremony for Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim at several mosques in Brunei Muara District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei