The Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications and the departments under it held a Reading of Surah Yaasin and Tahlil Ceremony for Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim. The function took place at the Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications. The function was organised by the E-Government National Centre and is one of the ministry’s annual activity during the month of Ramadhan.

Source: Radio Television Brunei