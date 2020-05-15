Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports then shared two matters namely the starting of de-escalation process to re-open sports facilities and centres in phases and voluntarism development to assist in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak as advised by the Ministry of Health. Yang Berhormat also urged the public to refer the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports with the cooperation of Ministry of Health that needs to be adhered.

Based on the released by the Ministry of Health in regards to the de-escalation process to re-open the sports facilities and centres in phases, Yang Berhormat said that the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports has taken the measure to implement the first phase of the re-opening nationwide or Operational Readiness Level 1 for 4 types of sports facilities and centres starting Saturday, the 16th of May 2020 namely, gym and fitness centres; indoor and outdoor sports facilities, and Golf course. While swimming pools will still be closed.

Under the Operational Readiness Level 1, the four facilities which will operate in phases based on the regulations and guidelines agreed with the Ministry of Health are as follows:

– Gym and fitness centres are only permitted to operate with 30% capacity at once. The facilities are only opened to registered members whereby users are required to register in advanced or pre-booking and allowed to use the facilities for one hour.

– Indoor and outdoor sports facilities are allowed to operate with the capacity of 30% at one time. Facilities users are required to register in advanced or pre-booking and only can be used for solo player. Organised sports, team player and sports that involves with contact activity are not permitted. Aside from that, users also required to bring their own sports equipment, whereby sharing of equipment is not permitted.

– Golf course is only opened to the registered members, whereas users are required to register in advanced or pre-booking. Each flight is limited to only 2 players and Buggy can only accommodate one user at one time. Users are required to bring and used their own equipment.

It is reminded that sports facilities owners and users are required to download the BruHealth application for QR Code registration. It is also reminded that the provided guidelines are to be continuously practised such as maintain social responsibility, ensure physical distancing and ensure self-cleanliness, equipment and environment at all time.

Touching on the voluntarism development to assist in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak, Yang Berhormat shared that, to date, 1,247 individuals have registered under the Youth Volunteers initiative. They have been given tasks at several venues based on the duties from the Ministry of Health and National Disaster Management Centre, whereas about 150 full-time youth volunteers are assigned to implement their task everyday.

The Minister also shared that to date, the Drive Thru initiative in the month of Ramadhan at the Indoor Stadium area of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex conducted by the volunteers and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, the donations from the public has collected more than 35,000 basic necessities which have been handed over to 1,811 families at the four districts. It is hoped to achieve the target of giving donations to more than 2,000 families who are in need for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Yang Berhormat also expressed thankful to the youths, volunteers and donors who have conducted the collection of Personal Protective Equipment including thousands of face shields, face masks and scrubs which are highly needed by the frontliners.

Source: Radio Television Brunei