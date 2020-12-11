The construction of the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge has eased connectivity and movement of goods as well as people between the Brunei Muara District and Temburong District, and capable of improving the quality of life for both districts. Speaking at the re-opening of Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD’s Heritage Branch in Temburong District, the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy said the bridge’s construction is a game-changer in the development and progress of Temburong District. The minister said that to-date, various development and improvement projects can be seen in the district, among them the infrastructure project at the Bangar Town’s Bumiputera Complex.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah as the Chairman of BIBD and its Group of Companies said the Temburong District Development Authority has played a vital role in planning, monitoring and facilitating development projects in Temburong District, which will facilitate and increase investments as well as produce several spin-off activities that can assist Micro, Small and Medium Entreprises, MSMEs, and also generate new job opportunities for locals residents, specifically the youth. At the same time, the projects implemented must be carried out with the mind-set to prioritise preserving the unique greenery of Temburong District. Yang Berhormat said in order to achieve this goal, cooperation with all levels of society, either the government agency, private sector, entrepreneurs, youth or individuals are the key factor for success in realising business, job and economic opportunities.

The Heritage branch was launched by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs; Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports; Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, Member of the Legislative Council; and Mubashar Khokhar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BIBD. The re-opening of the BIBD Heritage branch is expected to further trigger more development in district, especially in business and tourism.

Source: Radio Television Brunei