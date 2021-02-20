In line with its business expansion and transformation, PDS Abattoir Sendirian Berhad, a company under Darussalam Assets Sendirian Berhad launched its new brand image which ran concurrently with the opening of the company’s new ‘feedlot’ facility. An Intensive livestock system, the ‘Feedlot’ is a rebranding initiative towards further enhancing and modernizing PDS’ reputation. The function took place yesterday morning at the Kampung Batang Mitus Agriculture Development area in Mukim Kiudang, Tutong District.

PDS’ new feedlot and image was launched by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy as Chairman of Darussalam Assets Sendirian Berhad. The new PDS logo and packaging reflects its strong commitment in producing high quality products towards improving their performance. With the merger of PDS’ main operation, the opening of the new feedlot facility as well as the introduction of the new branding, it is hoped to produce high quality products to be marketed.

PDS Abattoir Sendirian Berhad which is a Government-Linked company, GLC, with Darussalam Assets Sendirian Berhad, as the majority shareholder. Established in 1998 by Allahyarham Pengiran Dato Sharifuddin and Awang Lee Heng Hua, as the Managing Directors, PDS has been involved in the Agri-business industry for more than 20 years. The collaboration between Darussalam Assets and PDS in 2016 is aimed towards utilizing the existing resources and skills for the benefit of the customers and economy of the country as a whole. The FEEDLOT system method, is intended to increase the subsistence level of meat supply in the country, apart from increasing the storage capacity of cattle from 800 up to 6 thousand 8-hundred heads.

The increase in capacity will also enable PDS to play a greater role in fulfiling the country’s demand as well as reducing dependence on imported meat. Several initiatives were also taken to improve its operational sections. PDS currently has a workforce of 116 with 75 per cent of them locals. Also present were Dato Seri Paduka Doctor Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Economy and His Excellency Doctor Sujatmiko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to Brunei Darussalam and Her Excellency Tiffany Anne McDonald, High Commissioner of Australia to Brunei Darussalam.

