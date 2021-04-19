The Ministry of Defence and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF held a reading of Surah Yasin and Tahlil ceremony for Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim. The ceremony was held at the Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Present was Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Second Minister of Defence. The ceremony began with the Fardhu Zuhur prayer led by Yang Dimuliakan Begawan Pehin Khatib Dato Paduka Haji Emran bin Haji Kuncang, followed by the reading of Sayyidul Istighfar, Surah Yasin and Tahlil, and ended with the reading of Doa Tahlil. Also present was Major General Udara Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat, Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

Source: Radio Television Brunei