The climax of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Diamond Jubilee Celebration will be held in the capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, on the 31st of May 2021, from 7:00 in the morning until 12 at noon.

Following the event, several main roads in the capital namely Jalan Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien; Jalan Elizabeth Dua; Jalan Mc Arthur; Jalan Kianggeh; Jalan Residency; Jalan Pretty; Jalan Sumbiling and Jalan Stoney will be supervised during the celebration.

31 May 2021 (Monday)

7:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Roads under supervision:

– Jalan Sultan Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien

– Jalan Elizabeth II

– Jalan Mc Arthur

– Jalan Kianggeh

– Jalan Residency

– Jalan Pretty

– Jalan Sumbiling

– Jalan Stoney

Source: Radio Television Brunei