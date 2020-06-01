​The Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF celebrated the 59th year of its establishment today, the 31st of May 2020. Throughout its establishment the RBAF continues to implement initiatives towards strengthening the level of recruitment and increase the number of officer serving the forces as part of its holistic development plan and human resource management. The RBAF as the country’s main defence shield also always stresses the need to instil faith and piety among the armed forces personnel as a principle in defending the country and achieving the RBAF Vision and Mission.

In improving its manoeuvrability the RBAF requires highly skilled and educated manpower to operate and handle the ever increasingly sophisticated weapons, war machinery and equipment. The RBAF will not only depend on foreign manpower but will together bear the great responsibility with its local personnel. Every RBAF personnel strives towards more effective national development and prosperity in order to achieve Wawasan Brunei 2035. As the national pillar of defence, the task and responsibility of the RBAF is constantly grow to become heavier and wider due to the global challenges of today and the future. The challenges to peace and security come in various shapes including cross-border crimes and terrorism.

Since several years ago there has been greater dedication within the Ministry of Defence and RBAF to improve defence diplomacy and foster close relations with other countries on various bilateral and multilateral platforms. The RBAF has sent its personnel to participate in the United Nations Interim Forces, UNIFIL in Lebanon since 2008 and the International Monitoring Team, IMT in the Philippines since 2004. The RBAF also sent personnel to the IMI of which Brunei Darussalam is a member. The force also sent Officers to the International Fusion Centre, IFC and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief HADR Coordinating Centre and Regional Humanitarian Coordination Centre, RHCC in Singapore in 2013 and 2015.

One of the challenges to the progress of the vision and mission of any organisation including the RBAF is top quality education and training. This is part of the main agenda of many countries including Brunei Darussalam because the development of high quality manpower is an investment that will generate and guarantee the nation’s survival and credibility. The RBAF will continue to enhance the strong spirit and patriotism in creating effective operational capacity in support of His Majesty’s aspiration to build a strong and unique armed forces in defence.

The responsibility of the RBAF’s personnel in defending the country’s sovereignty and peace is a trust that should be carried out with a spirit of steel. The RBAF will continue to progress and be committed towards improving defence policies and contribute to national development. The forces also stresses the importance of maintaining discipline and core values such as piety, loyalty, courage and professionalism among its personnel.

