The Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF Army Cadets play a role in shaping the identity of youths as responsible and disciplined young people. Apart from nurturing patriotism and love for the country, Amry Cadets are also hoped to understand the true meaning of being ‘anak Brunei’ or a true Bruneian who always comes forward and contributes to national development through Army Cadet Activities. Major General Udara Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat, Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces made the remarks at the RBAF Army Cadets Golden Jubilee Parade yesterday morning. The ceremony took place at the Parade Ground of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Training Institute, Penanjong Garrison in Tutong District.

250 people comprising Army Cadet Officers, Supervising Teachers and Army Cadets from secondary schoosl, colleges and institutes of higher learning took part in the ceremony. With the theme, “Youths’ Preparedness In Accomplishing Wawasan Negara”, the Army Cadets will always act as active driving agents that function to strengthen solidarity, patriotism and nationhood among youths and instil loyalty to the Monarch, religion and country.

Knowledge and skills learnt from Army Cadet Activities help its members to shape self-identity towards achieving Wawasan Negara.

Source: Radio Television Brunei