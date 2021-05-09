The 'Raya Bersamamu 2.0' conducted by Projek Bina Ukhwah focused on cleaning campaigns and house repair works for underprivileged families, with the aim to bring comfort to the said families especially for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidil Fitri.

41 volunteers from various sectors were involved in the project. In an interview with RTB, Dayang Syakirah binti Haji Serudin, manager of Raya Bersamamu 2.0 said the project began since April this year and comprised of 2 phases. The first phase involved cleaning the house, while the second phase include furnishing, painting and cleaning the house compound.

Source: Radio Television Brunei