​More raw meat without the Halal Import Permit were seized by the Halal Food Control Division, Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Royal Customs and Excise Department in a joint operation on the 14th of January 2021. It was carried out following information from the public and intelligence on dubious raw meat storage at a house in Kampung Rimba.

The seized raw meats include 50 kilogrammes of chicken wings, 10 kilogrammes of chicken leg, 18 kilogrammes of lamb, 62 packets of chicken sausages, and 20 packets of chicken nugget. It was suspected that the seized items entered the country without the Halal Import Permit, and was not declared by the Royal Customs and Excise Department. All seized items were brought to the Halal Food Control Division Headquarters and the case was handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further action.

Any information on raw meat smuggling activities can be directed to the Halal Food Control Division hotline at 7166222 or any Halal Food Control Division offices at every district.

Source: Radio Television Brunei