1,120 kilogrammes of raw meat and 191 point 2 kilogrammes of cow lungs were seized during a joint operation by Enforcement Officers, Halal Food Control Division, Syari’ah Affairs Department. The operation led by the Royal Customs and Excise Duty Department took place on the 5th of February.

The Sya’riah Affairs Department in its press release stated that the operation found Allana brand raw meat and Greenlea brand cow lungs outside a house in Kampung Pengkalan Sibabau, Mentiri. The items do not have the Brunei Islamic Religious Council halal certification mark and believed to have been brought into the country without a Halal Import Permit. The case was handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Duty Department for further action.

Any information on meat smuggling activities can be relayed to the Halal Food Control Division, Syari’ah Affairs Department through hotline 7166222 or any Halal Food Control Division office in the respective districts.

Source: Radio Television Brunei