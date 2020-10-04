The 4th of October is the 50th Anniversary Celebration to commemorate the Change of Bandar Brunei to Bandar Seri Begawan. In this regard, the Ratib Al-Attas Reading Ceremony and Doa Kesyukuran was held this afternoon, organized by the Municipal Department, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Present was Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister Of Home Affairs. During the development period of the capital which was formerly known as Bandar Brunei, various forms of progress and rapid development, especially Bandar Seri Begawan were achieved in various aspects. Also present, Yang Berhormat Members of the Legislative Council; Permanent Secretaries and Deputies Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei