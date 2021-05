The Belait District Senior Citizens Association, held the Aidilfitri Ramah Mesra ceremony, 22nd May night. The event took place at the Kampong Pandan Community Hall, Kuala Belait.

In attendance was Awang Ramlee bin Jamuddin, Belait District Officer. The event is among the associations activity aimed to strengthen relations among its members. Also present was Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei