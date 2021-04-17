Every muslim need to make the fast during Ramadhan as a fort and shield from carrying out deviant matters and vice. The advantage of fasting during Ramadhan was among the contents of the Ramadhan talk organised by the Royal Brunei Police Force, RBPF. The function conducted by the RBPF’s Islamic Religious Body took place yesterday morning at the Police Headquarters in Gadong.

Awang Mohd Hisham bin Ismail, lecturer at the Islamic Da’wah Centre in his talk titled ‘Hikmah Berpuasa’ or Blessing of Fasting touched on the advantages and specialty of Ramadhan, whereby the muslim ummah focuses their full time and attention in seeking blessings and rewards promised by Allah. Among those present was Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohammad Irwan bin Haji Hambali, Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force.

Source: Radio Television Brunei