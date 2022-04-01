Ramadhan stalls under the Municipal Departments and Temburong District Office will start on the 1st of Ramadhan 1443 Hijrah at the locations and time that have been stipulated in each district.

In a press release, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed that for Brunei Muara District, the Ramadhan stalls are located at the Jalan Bendahara Car Park Area and the Umbrella Gadong Market Area next to Gadong Wet Market. In Belait District, Tudong Saji Stall Building Open Space Area, Jalan Setia Di-Raja and Pasarneka Seria Area, Jalan Lorong 3 Selatan Seria. In Tutong District, Open space area in front of Duli Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Hospital, Tutong Town. The stalls will start at 2 in the afternoon until 7 in the evening.

Meanwhile in the Pedestrian Area, Bangar Town, the stalls will start at 1.30 to 6 in the afternoon. For more information, contact the numbers shown.

Source: Radio Television Brunei