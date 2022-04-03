Every month of Ramadhan, vendors do not miss the opportunity to sell foods, apart from generating their income. To facilitate the vendors, several Ramadhan stall sites have been provided by the authorities.

In Brunei Muara District, the main focus of Ramadhan stalls are at the parking area of Jalan Bendarhara, Bandar Seri Begawan; Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium car park and Pasar Pelbagai Barangan, Gadong. Various dishes can be found at the Ramadhan stalls, ranging from local to international cuisines to cater to the public’s palate in breaking the fast. Guided by the advice of the Ministry of Health at the early pandemic phase, visitors are required to follow the regulations set by the government, including to always wearing a face mask and practicing physical distancing.

Ramadhan stall vendors are required to adhere to the government’s advice and carry out their respective responsibility apart from enculturing COVID-19 preventive measures. Members of the public are reminded to be prudent and practise moderation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei