The month of Ramadhan not only promises multitude of blessings for each deed, it also provides an opportunity for vendors to seek sustenance especially at Ramadhan stalls. This year, Ramadhan stalls are open to the public, a year after not being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Belait District, over 100 applications have been received to operate at the Ramadhan stalls. Among the main stall locations are Tudung Saji at Jalan Setia Diraja and Pasarneka Lorong Tiga Seria. Various types of cuisines are available at reasonable prices.

In Tutong District, three Ramadhan stalls are opened under the Tutong District Office and Tutong Municipal Department, namely the open area in front of the Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Hospital, Gerai Kilometer 28 of Kampung Kupang and the Gerai Mukim Telisai. The Ramadhan stalls are opened daily from 2:00 in the afternoon until sungkai. RTB crew’s observation found that stall vendors and visitors make full use of the opportunities given by adhering to the stipulated guidelines.

Residents in the Temburong District can visit the Ramadhan Stalls at Bangar Town Civic Centre Complex Field. 32 stall spaces are provided for vendors selling food and drinks, and some reserved for grilling. Stall vendors are reminded to follow the stipulated guidelines and to ensure the cleanliness and safety level of the food sold is clean and halal including the source of food and the process.

Source: Radio Television Brunei