The arrival of Ramadhan is always celebrated with gratitude and joy even though the world is still facing the spread of COVID-19. The Muslim Ummah continue to be grateful in being able to welcome this blessed month filled with forgiveness.

Ramadan Al-Mubarak is an award of great value to Muslims and the reward promised by Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala to the Muslims who truly prosper them is also vast. However, with the current situation of COVID-19, fasting and other acts of religious acts are adapted to the new norms and guidelines set by the Ministry of Health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei