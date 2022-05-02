Ramadhan has just left us. Certainly, all the good deeds performed during the month of Ramadhan will leave a profound effect on every Muslim, especially for those who truly appreciate the true meaning of Ramadhan. All is done in order to seek forgiveness from Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala.

For Muslims, the parting moments with this holy month certainly create a feeling that is difficult to describe whether it is gratitude for being given the opportunity to enliven Ramadhan with various deeds to reap the rewards of Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala, or, the sad feeling of having to part with that month of longing. Since the first of Ramadhan, mosques, suraus and religious halls were glorified by congregants who did not want to miss the opportunity to perform the mass sunat tarawih prayer at all mosques, suraus and religious halls in the country.

In line with its name as the month of Al-Quran, Ramadhan was also filled with the reading of Al-Quran in Tadarus ceremonies until the completion of 30 Chapters. The blessed month of Ramadhan also teaches Muslims to be more generous. This can be seen in the donations and contributions to the less fortunate. Charitable and voluntary activities were also increased to bring joy and happiness to those in need.

In our busyness to make preparations to welcome the arrival of Syawal, the obligation of paying zakat or tithe is also not forgotten, especially zakat fitrah. This obligation is a complement to fasting and also as a cover for the defects that exist when we perform the fast.

Ramadhan is also generous to Muslims who make a living by doing business, including the small scale ones. The blessings of doing business during Ramadhan is obviously different from other months.

All the good deeds carried out during Ramadhan should not simply disappear as soon as Syawal arrives. May the Ramadhan that we have passed truly give repentance in every Muslim so that all past sins are forgiven.

Source: Radio Television Brunei