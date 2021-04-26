The Ramadhan Food Drive organised by students of Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA is hoped to alleviate the burden of needy families through basic food aid. The project which was the 6th of its kind targeted 17 families in Temburong District. The Ramadhan Food Drive is a dakwah platform in efforts to instil in the students an attitude of being caring and attentive to the community.

The presentation of contributions to 17 families from Kampung Buda-Buda, Belais and Selapon in Temburong District was made by Doctor Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Rector of UNISSA. The contributions were from donations handed over by the UNISSA community apart from the Charity Sale and Recreation Activities projects organized by the UNISSA Student Representative Council as well as donations from individuals.

Source: Radio Television Brunei