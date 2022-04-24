The underprivileged group continues to receive attention from various parties in the country. Yesterday morning, the Language and Literature Bureau held the Ramadhan Charity Programme in conjunction with the World Book Day.

The Language and Literature Bureau’s Library, Tutong District, handed over donations to Twenty Three selected families in the district via drive thru. Donations will also be sent to the recipients’ houses.

Meanwhile, 16 orphans from the families of Language and Literature Bureau’s Library staff and library in the Temburong District also received donations in the form of basic necessities from a similar programme, yesterday morning. The handing over books endowment and food packs for breaking of the fast was also held via drive thru to the public.

Source: Radio Television Brunei