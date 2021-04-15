The Ramadhan Basket project is an initiative of the Projek Bina Ukhwah Association under the Jelajah Ramadhan 5.0 Project, which provides opportunities for the public to shop and donate to the needy in the country.

The project enables members of the public to shop and donate at supermarkets that are collaborating with Projek Bina Ukhwah. The unique experience allows the public to be more sensitive to underprivileged members of the community who have a limited source of income in their preparations for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations.

Contributions can be handed over to 150 families registered under the Brunei Islamic Religious Council, MUIB, and Department of Community Development, JAPEM. Those wishing to contribute basic necessities through the Ramadhan Basket may do so at selected supermarkets until the 20th of this month. The public may also submit their contributions to the Donation Centre, Administration Block, Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium. For further information, visit instagram @projek_binaukhwah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei