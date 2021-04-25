​Over 45 vendors are taking part in the Ramadhan Al-Mubarak Bazaar that was officiated at the Rimba Point parking area, 24th April.

The bazaar was officiated by Dayang Hajah Tutiaty binti Haji Abdul Wahab, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism. It is open throughout the month of Ramadhan from 10 in the morning to 10 at night, giving small and medium entrepreneurs the opportunity to do business in the holy month. The event coincided with the donation presentation to orphans by Riza Group. Also present was a Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei