In conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 75th birthday celebration, the Information Department is organising the ‘Raja Di Hati Rakyat’ Exhibition. It is open to the public from 11 in the morning to 9 at night at Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in the capital.

RTB in an interview with Awang Haji Ariffin bin Mohd Noor/Morshidi, the exhibition’s joint secretariat explained that 100 photographs contributed by photographers from the Information Department and Brunei Darussalam Photography Association will be displayed during the 3-day exhibition. The public will be able to view the golden moments captured by the country’s talented photographers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei