Muslims should emulate Prophet Muhammad Sallalahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam in elevating the status of women by loving and protecting them. Raise the women’s status as advocated by Islam because Islam gives them special attention sand care. The oppression and violence towards women were abolished after the arrival of Islam. The matter was highlighted in the Friday sermon yesterday afternoon.

Brunei Darussalam is a nation that cares for all its people, especially women. Hence, on the 5th of March every year, the country celebrates International Women’s Day which among otrher things is an appreciation towards women for their contributions to the family, race, religion and country. It also empowers women through empowerment and leadership programmes and provides awareness to women even if they are leaders at the work place, they still upgrade themselves and balance between career and family. The theme of Women’s Day this year is ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving An Equal Future In The COVID-19 World’. The theme is hoped to empower women in an era full of challenges and encourage all members of society to be involved and widen their role in caring about women’s affairs, in particular social issues such violence against women.

Source: Radio Television Brunei