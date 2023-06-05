Rain showers to dampen parts of PH due to ‘habagat’

Several areas in the country will continue to experience rain showers due to the southwest monsoon (habagat), the weather bureau said Monday. In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Palawan will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Flash floods or landslides are possible in these areas due to moderate to at times heavy rains, it added. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms. Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency