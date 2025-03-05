Quantexa Completes USD 175 million Series F Investment Round, led by Teachers’ Venture Growth

UK AI leader accelerates growth plans as it reaches a USD 2.6 billion valuation

The funding will be used to develop new initiatives, strengthen Quantexa’s platform innovation and drive further growth in North America

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (“DI”) solutions for the public and private sectors, announced today that it has completed a USD 175 million Series F investment round, led by Teachers’ Venture Growth (“TVG”).

The latest round values the British tech company at USD 2.6 billion and this milestone is fueling Quantexa’s progress against its mission to help enterprises and government agencies across multiple markets stay ahead in the race for AI-driven DI.

The round was led by TVG, which is part of the CAD 255 billion international investor Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, with existing investors participating, including British Patient Capital. *As part of this funding, Ara Yeromian, Managing Director at TVG, will join Quantexa’s board, which includes representation from existing investors (Warburg Pincus, Dawn Capital, BNY, Evolution Equity Partners, AlbionVC, and HSBC).

Following this investment round, Quantexa will bolster its platform innovation efforts to elevate experiences for existing clients, create new partnerships and alliances, deepen its presence in North America and pursue selected M&A opportunities. TVG will leverage its expertise in successfully scaling high-growth AI and software companies, along with its extensive network, to support Quantexa’s strategic international expansion and growth plans.

This Series F investment comes just months after Quantexa achieved Centaur status, joining an elite group of SaaS businesses recognized for surpassing USD 100 million in ARR.

Avid Larizadeh Duggan, Senior Managing Director and Head of TVG in EMEA, said: “Businesses today need to build trusted data foundations to enable AI-enhanced decision making, to drive real world impact. Quantexa is revolutionizing how they do this. At TVG, we invest in high-growth, game-changing companies, led by visionary leaders making a global difference. Quantexa’s impressive track record, expanding customer base, and bold approach to data and AI innovation make it a natural fit for our portfolio. We’re excited to support Vishal, and his world-class team scale the company internationally as they continue helping industry-leading organizations embrace AI-driven decision-making with confidence.”

The Next Step for One of AI’s Fastest Rising Players

As Quantexa works to further cement its leadership in the DI category, the company is fast-tracking its Microsoft partnership, launching an AI-powered workload for Microsoft Fabric and a cloud-native AML solution for U.S. mid-market banks via Azure Marketplace. Additionally, Quantexa is expanding its Public Sector Business Unit, doubling down on growing global demand, helping government agencies use structured and unstructured data to safely deploy AI across a range of uses cases.

Quantexa’s rapid growth underscores the demand for its DI Platform, helping enterprises and government agencies scale AI and data initiatives with greater speed and success. With nearly 40% license revenue growth and 23 new customers added in 2024, Quantexa’s reach now extends beyond financial services, with revenue from insurance, TMTE, and the public sector. The company has a growing global footprint of 16 offices and more than 800 employees.

Vishal Marria, Founder and CEO of Quantexa, said: “AI is a once-in-a-generation technology transforming industries, redefining operations, and creating entirely new processes. From day one, Quantexa has been at the forefront of this revolution, helping enterprises create trusted, curated data to unlock AI’s full potential. This latest investment reflects investors’ embracing our vision and committing to join our journey as we accelerate innovation, platform deployments, and amplify the value we deliver to clients and the broader ecosystem. With the continued support of our investors, now including TVG, we are poised to push the boundaries of AI by harnessing the power of trusted data, reinforcing our leadership in this rapidly evolving landscape.”

* Ara Yeromian’s appointment to Quantexa’s Board is subject to regulatory approval.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global AI, data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to empower organizations to make trusted operational decisions with data in context. Using the latest advancements in AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform helps organizations uncover hidden risk and new opportunities by unifying siloed data and turning it into the most trusted, reusable resource. It solves major challenges across data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study on Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform found that customers saw a three-year 228% ROI. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has over 800 employees and thousands of platform users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. For more information visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Teachers’ Venture Growth

Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG) focuses on late-stage venture and growth equity investments in cutting-edge technology companies worldwide. We partner with founders with bold missions, looking to expand their product offering, scale geographically, and become the leaders in their markets. We bring long-term thinking and active investing to help build better businesses and a better world. We think globally and act locally through our direct presence across Europe, North America and Asia.

TVG is part of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers’), a global investor with net assets of CAD 255.8 billion as of June 30, 2024. We invest in more than 50 countries in a broad array of assets including public and private equities, fixed income, credit, commodities, natural resources, infrastructure, real estate and venture growth to deliver retirement income for 340,000 working members and pensioners.

Our more than 450 investment professionals operate in key financial centres around the world and bring deep expertise in a broad range of sectors and industries. We are a fully funded defined benefit pension plan and have earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.3% since the plan’s founding in 1990. At Ontario Teachers’, we don’t just invest to make a return, we invest to shape a better future for the teachers we serve, the businesses we back, and the world we live in. For more information, visit otpp.com/teachersventuregrowth and follow us on LinkedIn.

