​In efforts towards tackling social problems among youths, the Mosque Affairs Department through the Imarah Section in collaboration with the Kampong Penanjong Mosque Takmir Committee in Tutong District, held a Qiamullail programme for Mosque youths in the district.

The two-day programme was participated by 50 mosque youths from Tutong District. Among the programme’s contents were reading of the surah yaasin and tahlil and a motivational talk entitled “Belia Sihat dan Penyayang Tanpa Gejala Sosial” or Healthy and Loving youths without social problems. The programme’s participants also joined the mass Fardhu Subuh prayer and reading of Surah Al-Waqiah. Present was Pengiran Haji Haslin bin Pengiran Haji Ali, Acting Assistant Director of Mosque Affairs, Ministry of Religious Affairs. The programme continued with a cleaning campaign.

Such a programme will be held in the other three districts. In Brunei Muara District, the programme will be held at Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque in Kampung Bolkiah on the 3rd and 4th of September; and in Belait District at Kampung Pandan National Housing Scheme Mosque on the 10th and 11th of September. While on the 19th and 20th of September it will be held at Kampung Belais Mosque in Temburong District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei