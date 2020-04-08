Stevia plants

CHICAGO, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Monday, April 6, 2020, Chicago-based PureCircle, the leading global innovator and supplier of stevia ingredients, including sweeteners and flavor enhancers, filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia against Almendra Americas LLC of Decatur, Georgia, and Almendra (Thailand) Company Limited of Bangkok, Thailand. PureCircle claims that Almendra’s “Steviarome” products are infringing PureCircle’s patent — U.S. Patent No. 10,398,160, “Glucosylated steviol glycoside as a flavor modifier.” Glucosylated steviol glycoside is a flavor modifier derived from the stevia plant. PureCircle’s NSF-02® flavor with modifying properties is one example of a glucosylated steviol glycoside ingredient.

PureCircle has a broad and strong global array of patents, which are the result of its advanced innovation, research and development work with stevia, and its investment therein. As the result of that ongoing innovation, research and development, PureCircle has been granted more than 200 stevia-related patents. These patents – plus more than 300 patents pending and other valuable intellectual property – are directed to a wide range of stevia-related products and processes.

PureCircle offers a robust portfolio of great-tasting, plant-based stevia ingredients including stevia leaf sweeteners, functional ingredients and flavors. Today, stevia-based flavor modifying ingredients, such as PureCircle’s NSF-02® flavor, offer food and beverage companies significant advantages and flexibility when producing products with optimized taste.

PureCircle’s NSF-02® stevia flavor is widely regarded as an exceptional ingredient in the world of flavors for its ability to enhance sweetness quality, balancing overall flavor profile while minimizing off-notes and possible bitterness. PureCircle remains committed to bringing innovative, plant-based, stevia leaf ingredients to market for food and beverage companies prioritizing healthier ingredients and sugar reduction.

About PureCircle

PureCircle is the only company that combines advanced R&D with full vertical integration from farm to high-quality, great-tasting innovative stevia sweeteners.

The Company collaborates with farmers who grow the stevia plants and with food and beverage companies which seek to improve their low- and no-calorie formulations using a sweetener from plants.

PureCircle will continue to: lead in research, development and innovation; produce a growing supply of multiple varieties of stevia sweeteners with sugar-like taste, using all necessary and appropriate methods of production; and be a resource and innovation partner for food and beverage companies.

PureCircle stevia flavor modifiers work in synergy with sweeteners to improve the taste, mouthfeel and calorie profile, and enhance the cost effectiveness, of beverage and food products.

Founded in 2002, PureCircle is continually investing in breakthrough research and development and it has been granted over 214 stevia-related patents with more than 300 applied for patents pending.

PureCircle has offices around the world with the global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois.

To meet growing demand for stevia sweeteners, PureCircle is rapidly ramping up its supply capability. It completed expansion of its Malaysian stevia extract facility in March 2017, increasing its capacity to rapidly supply the newer and great-tasting specialty stevia sweeteners and helping provide ever-increasing value to its customers.

PureCircle’s shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit: www.purecircle.com

About stevia

Given the growing global concerns about obesity and diabetes, beverage and food companies are working responsibly to reduce sugar and calories in their products, responding to both consumers and health and wellness advocates. Sweeteners from the stevia plant offer sugar-like taste and are becoming an increasingly important tool for these companies.

Like sugar, stevia sweeteners are from plants. But unlike sugar, they enable low-calorie and zero-calorie formulations of beverages and foods.

Stevia leaf extract is a natural-based, zero calorie, high-intensity sweetener, used by global food and beverage companies as a great-tasting zero-calorie alternative to sugar and artificial sweeteners.

Stevia is a naturally sweet plant native to South America; today, it is grown around the world, notably in Kenya, China and the US.

The sweet-tasting parts of the stevia leaf are up to 350 times sweeter than sugar: stevia’s high-intensity sweetness means it requires far less water and land than sugar.

Research has shown that the molecules of the stevia leaf are present and unchanged in the dried stevia leaf, through the commercial extraction and purification process, and in the final stevia leaf extract product. All major global regulatory organisations, across 65 countries, have approved the use of high-purity stevia leaf extracts in food and beverages.

For more information on the science of stevia, please visit https://www. purecirclesteviainstitute.com/

