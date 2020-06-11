Surge in secure access sales supports research bellwether for long-term workplace flexibility, and increased hybrid IT application infrastructure capacity for WFH workloads and cloud services

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulse Secure , the leading provider of Zero Trust Secure Access solutions, today announced it is extending its offer to help customers support ongoing work-from-home (WFH) initiatives and bolster new online business services. The Pulse Cares program will be offered through Sept. 30, 2020, providing flexible licensing and enabling expedited deployment and capacity enhancement to support business continuity as organizations extend digital workplace capabilities in the wake of the COVID-19 global health crisis.

The Pulse Cares program is designed to expedite sales and service response to ensure customer business resiliency. Since being introduced earlier this year, Pulse Secure has provided temporary licenses to over 1,500 enterprise accounts that needed immediate support to eliminate deployment delay during their procurement of permanent licenses.

Companies are accelerating digital offerings to offset the economic impact on their business due to the pandemic. According to an upcoming Enterprise Management Associates “Application Delivery Infrastructure for Cloud-Forward Enterprises” report, 40% of organizations needed to increase their application infrastructure to support increased WFH workloads. Additionally, 35% of organizations have invested in more automation, and have added more public cloud services to support COVID-19 WFH transition.

“Enterprises are experiencing significantly greater workload traffic during this global health crisis, requiring IT organizations to increase their application performance to support demand and to review their delivery infrastructure for scalability and resiliency,” said Shamus McGillicuddy, Research Director at Enterprise Management Associates. “Advanced Application Delivery Controller solutions that offer virtual and cloud management flexibility, such as those from Pulse Secure, can help organizations to scale rapidly while gaining greater cost efficiencies.”

As such, the Pulse Cares program will now offer organizations Pulse vADC temporary licenses for up to a 90-day duration to enable enterprises to increase application performance for WFH productivity and the launch of new online applications and online services.

“I am proud at how our company and partners have locked arms to support our customers in their hour of need and helped them with their business continuity and productivity needs. We remain committed to serving our communities, employees and customers as they navigate these challenging times,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, chief executive officer at Pulse Secure. “Our Secure Access solutions are increasingly more relevant to customers as they adapt to new workstyle initiatives and advance their digital and hybrid IT transformation.”

Massive Increase in Sales YTD in 2020 to Support Global Remote Work Shift

Pulse Secure experienced tremendous sales growth aligned to helping thousands of customers maintain business continuity and shift millions of employees to work from home due to COVID-19 – ensuring greater productivity and security. From January through April 2020, Pulse Secure:

Sold millions of end user licenses of its popular secure remote access solution, Pulse Connect Secure . This represents nearly 250% growth over the annual user licenses purchased in 2019.

. This represents nearly 250% growth over the annual user licenses purchased in 2019. Added over 350 new customers to an install base of more than 24,000 enterprises and service providers and 20 million users.

While all regions expanded business, Pulse Secure increased licensing in the Asia Pacific region by 300% over previous year.

Expanded their subscription business by more than 10 times that purchased in 2019.

“Pulse Connect Secure has provided the technology means to allow our employees to access corporate resources from any location and at any time securely with a computer or mobile phone, without leaving home,” said Leo Liu, Chief Technology Officer, APAC, Dentsu Aegis Network. “The ability to grant such a working model option to our employees is critical at this juncture, as it not only serves as a precautionary measure against infection, but also ensures our business is operating as usual, without any disruption to our customers.”

Remote Work from Home Flexibility Becoming a Long-term Trend

Research shows a shift to more flexible and permanent remote workplace as a long-term trend that will change the way we all live and work in future. According to the 2020 Remote WFH Cybersecurity Report , produced by Cybersecurity Insiders, 84% of organizations are likely to continue with increased WFH capacity and 54% of organizations plan to accelerate user workflows and apps to cloud-based applications.

“Like other companies faced with the crisis, we mobilized our efforts to ensure business continuity, and thanks to Pulse Secure, we were able to rapidly roll out our secure remote access capabilities and capacities to our employees,” said Bharath Reddy Guddeti, Vice President of IT at Flipkart Private Limited.

Pulse Secure also saw an increase in virtual and cloud appliance sales related to offering rapid and flexible deployment options for remote and work from home access expansion. From January to through April 2020, more than 3,100 new Pulse Secure Appliances were purchased, with over 40% of the appliances being virtual or cloud based.

Pulse Application Delivery Controller (vADC) provides enterprise extensible virtual and cloud application traffic management and availability to ensure app responsiveness and resiliency; including Optimal Gateway Selection across multiple geographic Pulse Connect Secure clusters.

“COVID-19 forced our business to rethink how our workforce could be positioned to continue business while maintaining the necessary safety precautions. Pulse Secure provided the answer with the flexibility we needed to enable a seamless transition from “office” to “work from home”,” said Scott Kollar, senior director of infrastructure shared services at Essilor Group.

Customers can explore vADC with Optimal Gateway Selection technology by visiting “Try Now” at https://www.pulsesecure. net/trynow/ogs/ .

To sign up for the extended Pulse Cares program, please visit: https://www. pulsesecure.net/pulse-cares/ .

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 24,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net

