Over 120 members of the Institution of Surveyors, Engineers and Architects or PUJA Brunei yesterday morning attended the Mid-Term Annual General Meeting. The meeting highlighted the approval of the previous minutes of meeting and reports from the Surveyor Division, Engineer Division and Architect Division.

The meeting was attended by Dato Seri Paduka Architect Awang Haji Marzuke bin Haji Mohsin, Deputy Minister of Development. It was chaired by Engineer Haji Mohammad Zin bin Haji Salleh, PUJA President. The reports showed the activities done by each division within a year until the Mid-Term Annual General Meeting and the progress that has been done and the contributions to the industry and society. As an active organisation, PUJA is also involved in the discussions and activities held by international associations, among them Pacific Association for Quantity Surveyors, PAQS; ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations, AFEO and and Architects Regional Council of Asia, AR-CASIA. Also joining the meeting were Engineer Awang Haji Amer Hishamuddin bin Pehin Orang Kaya Amar Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Zakaria, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Development AND Engineer Awang Haji Mohammad Nazri bin Haji Mohammad Yusof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications.

Source: Radio Television Brunei