Puerto Princesa Set to Build Advanced Multi-Specialty Government Hospital

PUERTO PRINCESA - A new state-of-the-art government hospital is in the pipeline for Barangay Irawan in Puerto Princesa, following a recent meeting between Department of Health (DOH) officials and local health authorities. The project is set to enhance healthcare services in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, The Senate Finance Committee's approval last year of a PHP100-million budget marks the commencement of the initial phase of this multi-specialty hospital project in Palawan. During Wednesday's meeting, DOH Assistant Secretary Ariel Valencia detailed the plans for the healthcare center, which will be constructed on land owned by the provincial government.

Valencia described the facility as a comprehensive healthcare center, equipped with units for immediate medical attention, advanced diagnostic services, and state-of-the-art equipment for various specializations. The hospital aims to significantly boost the quality and accessibility of healthcare for local residents.

"The plan includes urgent care and diagnostic facilities to ensure our fellow citizens receive healthcare services. There will also be specialists and equipment," Valencia emphasized, underscoring the hospital's role in providing enhanced medical care.

Palawan Board Member Ryan Maminta highlighted that the funding for this project will be sourced from the Health Facilities Enhancement Program of the DOH, as allocated in the General Appropriations Act of 2023. This development followed Maminta's resolution to the provincial board, which requested funding through Senator Juan Edgardo Angara and 2nd District Palawan Rep. Jose Alvarez.

The meeting also included DOH-Mimaropa Regional Director Mario Baquilod, provincial health officer Dr. Faye Labrador, and other city health officials and hospital administrators, all converging to advance this significant healthcare initiative for Puerto Princesa.