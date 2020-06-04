Members of the public should remain cautious by adhering to the Ministry of Health’s advice although the government began the de-escalation of social distancing. The Ministry of Health explained the matter during the question and answer session with the media.

Yang Berhormat said that the incubation period will take 28 days and praise to Allah there is no new case of COVID19 reported. Although, the country has begun to deescalate the social distancing by reopening the schools, hence Yang Berhormat said that this has to be monitored within 2 weeks before moving on to the stage 2. For Stage 2, the capacity will be increased for restaurant and primary school will be opened which will be announced in the near future. Therefore, Yang Berhormat reminded the public to always take the preventive measures such as practising the physical distancing, avoid mass gathering and for restaurants to always urged their employees to wear face mask.

Source: Radio Television Brunei