The Public Service Commission is implementing a new recruitment system, the Public Service Commission Recruitment, PSCR 2.0 which will replace the current PSC Recruitment system. This system development project consists of two phases, namely the first phase for Front End users which has been fully completed, while the second phase for the business users is currently in the development stage.

The objective of the newly improved system is to further enhance the job application experience in the civil service to be more effective, efficient and interactive. In this regard, applicants are required to prepare relevant documents and certificates in PDF files to be uploaded into the PSCR 2.0 system which will start operating today, 7th of September, 2021. The qualification certificates and documents currently available in the system can also be re-uploaded into the new system soon. The system is enhanced with interactive and user-friendly features. Guides are accessible through the PSCR 2.0 portal in the “Garis Panduan” section or through PSC.BN official social media accounts namely Instagram, Facebook and Telegram. Online help desks are also available through WhatsApp 7371961 during office hours or Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei