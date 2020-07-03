​A tyre and iron pile fire occurred in Kampung Lumapas yesterday afternoon. The fire occurred at about 2.55 in the afternoon.

The fire was contained within 30 minutes after the fire personnel from Sungai Kebun Fire Station received the call. The fire fighting operation was led by Deputy Commanding Officer, Mohd Sopian bin Haji Yussof.

In this regard, the public is reminded not to dispose tyres in non-reserved area, and not to do an open burning in together maintain the well-being and reduce air pollution. Anyone found to have purposely burning or negligence, or do anything related to the fire to harm the lives, property, polluting atmospheric to affect public’s health, if convicted, can be jailed not exceeding 5 years, or a fine or both under the Law Act of Brunei Darussalam under Section 277A (2) (a) Chapter 22 of the Criminal Code.

For open burning complaint, contact the Talian Darussalam 123 or 8333123 and in case of emergency, contact the Fire and Rescue Department via Line 995.

Source: Radio Television Brunei