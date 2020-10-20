Presentation Stages™ Offer a Virtual Return to the Stage

Schiller Park, Ill., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PSAV, a global leader in event experiences, has launched Presentation Stages™, a remote presentation environment that creates a familiar stage setting to bridge presenters and attendees together in a live, virtual or hybrid environment. Combined with its MeetSAFE™ guidelines, the Company’s health and safety protocols, Presentation Stages offer a clean and safe pre-built location to produce, record and/or broadcast a high-quality online event.

As companies move forward with initiatives such as new product launches, training sessions or sales kick-off meetings, PSAV has created an event solution with a broadcast quality stage far exceeding production values available from the typical home or office. Presentation Stages are equipped with critical broadcast technology and staging equipment that helps elevate event messaging and engagement. Presenters broadcast from one or several Presentation Stage locations, eliminating the need to travel. Content flows seamlessly between presenters and attendees whether the presentation is dynamic live, video or on-demand. Onsite production support is constant throughout the process – from planning and rehearsals to execution and post-production – to optimize overall presentation experience and quality. Using the latest technology, each Presentation Stage offers enhanced aesthetics and can be custom designed and branded to amplify presenter messages.

“While we are starting to see live events slowly come back through our production of thousands of in-person events during the months of August and September, our Presentation Stage solution is the outcome of our latest work to continue meeting the evolving needs of our customers in this challenging environment,” said Annette Moody, SVP, Product Management. “This service enables presenters to return to the stage and utilize a setting that is ideal for conducting a live broadcast or instilling the confidence to deliver a recorded message. It’s one way we can simply provide them with more seamless options to achieve their goals.”

“We were the first to use the new Presentation Stage near Chicago. From the start of the process through post-production, service was excellent, flexible and collaborative,” said Mary EM Bradford, Senior Manager Meeting Services, Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP). “The studio was beautiful with many options for aesthetics, versatility and production, and allowed all involved to follow PSAV’s MeetSAFE guidelines. We truly appreciated the creative and safe environment to produce general sessions and presentations for our EDGE conference. They were flawless and so well received.”

Presentation Stages are just one of the many virtual, hybrid and live event solutions designed to help keep customers meeting, connecting and inspiring. They are currently available in major metropolitan areas in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Australia. For more information, visit www.psav.com/presentation- stages or call 866.483.5110.

About PSAV ®

The PSAV family of companies serves as a global leader in event experiences, providing creative, production, advanced technology and staging services to help meeting professionals deliver more dynamic and impactful experiences at their meetings, trade shows and events. The team consists of thousands of professionals across 2,100 on-site venue locations and more than 50 regional warehouses. The company operates in more than 20 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. It is the trusted partner and exclusive on-site provider of choice at leading venues worldwide. PSAV was recently named to the Forbes 2018 and 2019 America’s Best Employer list. The company is headquartered in Schiller Park, Ill. www.psav.com.

