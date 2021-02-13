The Culinary fields are increasingly becoming the focus whether by taking courses at higher institutions, business or just hobbies. However, for entrepreneurs who wish to develop the field as a company or as a hobby to learn cooking during the weekends, the Shared Kitchen offers a cooking area, complete with kitchen utensils and equipment. This is the initiative of Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and Darussalam Enterprise, DARe to help vendors in the country to produce food products without having a restaurant.

The commercial kitchen is conducted by the Agribiz at the Youth Centre Building and was officiated in May 2019. The kitchen is designed with the hope to provide a culinary area in order to support the community who wish to enhance their involvement in the culinary industry aside from to encourage others to get involve in the industry.

The renting concept of ‘The Shared Kitchen’ which is through pre-reservation with a rent of 10 dollars per hour is increasingly popular in the country. The Shared Kitchen also facilitates cooking classes conductor in the country to organise a cooking demonstration and ‘hands-on’ for students. The kitchen also helps associations and individuals during the month of Ramadhan to prepare and cook food that will be donated to the needy.

The use of this commercial kitchen has been well received by individuals, government agencies, private sector, educational institutions and associations as well as charitable bodies in the country in line with its objective which is as a catalyst and facilitator for those who wish to involve in cooking.

Source: Radio Television Brunei