The establishment of the Brunei Young Meteorologist Club, BYMC, is hoped to act as an effective platform to provide better understanding and interest about the weather among the youth. The youth can also become ‘weather ambassadors’ for the Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department towards producing weather smart community.

The establishment of BYMC, is a joint venture project between Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department with Universiti Brunei Darussalam. The club among others aimed to give exposure and raise awareness and sensitivity among the public, especially the young generation on the importance of weather, climate and global issue namely climate change which affect individuals, the community and the country’s development. Dayang Nurulinani Binti Haji Jahari, Meteorological Officer who is also the Assistant Project Manager Assistant said as a start, the project is only focusing on UBD students but hope to expand the participation to other higher education institutions, schools and the public in the future.

Meanwhile, Awang Muhd Muizuddin bin Haji Muhd Rasyiddeen, Head of BYMC said the club also acts as a platform for students who wish to know further about the weather and learn about forecasting.

Source: Radio Television Brunei