Meet Proteona at ASH 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proteona, a single-cell precision medicine company, today announced that three abstracts from the company and its collaborators have been accepted for presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition to be held on December 11-14 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Two of the upcoming presentations, conducted in collaboration with Professor Chng Wee Joo (Director of the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore), identified novel biomarkers using Proteona’s ESCAPE™ and MapSuite™ platforms for single-cell multi-omic library generation and AI-assisted data analysis, respectively. In the first study on Acute Myeloid Leukemia (oral presentation #378), Proteona’s technology identified gene signatures from multiple dysregulated immune cell types that correlated with overall survival. In a second study on multiple myeloma (poster #2653), Proteona’s technology identified a gene signature in <1% of tumor microenvironment cells that correlated with progression-free survival in patients with the t(4:14) translocation.

In the third presentation (poster #2954), Proteona and its collaborators from Professor Limsoon Wong’s lab (National University of Singapore) will present MapBatch™, a novel machine-learning method for single-cell data batch correction that outperforms current approaches by retaining greater signal to noise.

“Alterations in the immune microenvironment play a key role in hematological cancer treatment response. Single-cell insights are critical to advance our understanding of how the microenvironment regulates response. Proteona’s technology platform and expertise in developing single-cell gene signatures helped us identify biological insights that we could not have generated ourselves,” said Professor Chng. “We are in the process of validating the gene signatures identified and are excited to collaborate with Proteona on future projects in hematological cancer.”

“These studies demonstrate the value of Proteona’s single-cell technology platform to generate valuable insights for our research partners,” said Dr Andreas Schmidt, CEO of Proteona. “We aim to advance precision medicine in hematological and other cancers by developing industry-leading solutions for single-cell biomarker discovery, validation, and clinical use.”

Presentations details:

Oral presentation #378: Single-Cell Multi-Omic Analysis Uncovers Comprised Immune Function and Primary Resistance Mechanism in Acute Myeloid Leukemia .

December 12, 10:45 AM ET

Thomas Murphy Ballroom 3-4

Poster #2653: Single Cell Multi-Omic Profiling of Multiple Myeloma with t(4;14) Finds an Immune Microenvironment Gene Signature That Correlates with Clinical Outcomes .

December 12, 6-8 PM ET

Hall B5

Poster #2954: Mapbatch: Conservative Batch Normalization for Single Cell RNA-Sequencing Data Enables Discovery of Rare Cell Populations in a Multiple Myeloma Cohort .

December 12, 6-8 PM ET

Hall B5

About Proteona

Proteona is a biomedical company in Singapore, Germany, and the US that is pioneering the use of single-cell proteogenomics to improve clinical outcomes in cancer. Using a combination of innovative single-cell assays and AI-assisted bioinformatics, Proteona provides a comprehensive sample-to-answer service that enables users to phenotype cells using standard protein markers and gain a deeper understanding of cell activity based upon their gene expression profiles. https://proteona.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 4136c9de-3172-49bf-8ee2- 114bbc404a2e

For media queries, please contact info@proteona.com