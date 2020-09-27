​The prosecution against six individuals who were recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, started yesterday at the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate’s Court. Ahmad bin Hj Tamit and his wife, Maskunah binti Wahab, together with their children namely Isamuddin bin Ahmad, Mohammad Saifuddin bin Ahmad and Siti Izzatul Munirah binti Ahmad, and her husband Jakaria bin Ahad, were charged for two offences under section 3A of the Misuse of Drugs Act, Chapter 27, for possession for the purpose of trafficking 18.9943 kilogrammes of Methylamphetamine which were found in the vicinity of the back of a house in Jalan Junjongan. They are also alleged to have in their possession for the purpose of trafficking Class A controlled drugs namely 532.44 grams of Methylamphetamine kept in bottles which were also found in the same vicinity. All defendants lived in the houses within the said vicinity and are currently facing death penalties.

In addition, Isamuddin bin Ahmad faced one individual charge of having in possession for the purpose of trafficking Class A controlled drugs of 54.1 grams of Methylamphetamine kept inside a black plastic bag in the vicinity of a house at Jalan Junjongan. The offence carries an imprisonment sentence of between 20 and 30 years with a mandatory whipping of 15 strokes.

Together, Siti Izzatul Munirah and Jakaria bin Ahad, were also charged for having in their possession proceeds of crime contrary to section 3 of the Criminal Asset Recovery Order, 2012 which were a house estimated at $80,000 and cash of over $100,000. They were also charged for concealing the true ownership of a Toyota Vellfire by registering the car under a third person’s name. Siti Izzatul Munirah also faced a charge of having in her possession of over 50 pieces of gold jewellery alleged to be proceeds of crime.

The court was informed that the drugs seized are due to be sent to DSS for analysis. Considering the seriousness of the offence and the large amount of drugs involved, the Prosecution applied for the Defendants to be further remanded for two weeks at Jerudong Prison. The case will be heard again on 10th October 2020 at 2:30 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei